Guelph police rescue woman from Speed River
A woman is lucky to have only minor injuries after she fell into Guelph’s Speed River on Saturday afternoon.
Guelph police say the 39-year-old had fallen off Allen’s Bridge near Woolwich and MacDonell streets at around 2 p.m.
She was then dragged 300 metres downstream by the rushing water before police and onlookers were able to pull her to safety.
The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation into how she fell is underway, but the rail bridge is commonly used as a shortcut between downtown Guelph and the Ward neighbourhood.
A pedestrian bridge in the area is currently in the planning stages, but the city won’t begin construction until next year.
