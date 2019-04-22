Guelph Storm head home for Game 3 after 2 losses in Saginaw

The Guelph Storm are hoping home ice works in their favour like it did for their opponents in the OHL’s western conference championship.

The Saginaw Spirit jumped out to a 2-0 series lead with a 7-2 win on Thursday night and a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki, Isaac Ratcliffe and Markus Phillips scored in the Game 2 loss, while Anthony Popovich made 30 saves for the Storm.

Saginaw’s Bode Wilde scored with just over a minute left to send Saturday’s game to overtime, where Ryan McLeod got hold of a bouncing puck and put it past Popovich.

The Storm and Spirit will meet at the Sleeman Centre on Monday night. Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Guelph.

