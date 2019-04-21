OHL Roundup: Sunday, April 21, 2019

OSHAWA, Ont. – The Ottawa 67’s are just a win away from the Ontario Hockey League final.

Tye Felhaber scored twice as Ottawa beat the Oshawa Generals 5-1 on Sunday to go up 3-0 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference final.

Jack Quinn, Marco Rossi and Lucas Chiodo also scored for the 67’s, who have yet to lose a playoff game and have scored at least five goals in nine of their 11 post-season outings.

“I think we’ve got some big-time players in our room and guys with experience. We’re just looking at it game by game, day by day and coach is doing a good job tweaking our game with whatever we need to work on,” said Felhaber.

“We’ve got four good lines that can score and create energy. Just the momentum, grinding the play to give us that confidence and energy is awesome.”

Nicolas Mattinen found the back of the net for the Generals.

Michael DiPietro made 28 saves for Ottawa as Kyle Keyser turned aside 35-of-40 shots for Oshawa.

The Generals will try and keep their season alive when they host Game 4 on Wednesday.