ANALYSIS: Mark Scheifele’s chance to shine for Team Canada on world stage

As we are halfway through finding out who will be the Stanley Cup champion, the world hockey championships begin Friday in Switzerland. Included on Team Canada are three members of the Winnipeg Jets: Gabe Vilardi, Dylan Demelo and Mark Scheifele.

Yep, that Mark Scheifele. You remember him, the Jets’ star that wasn’t good enough to play on the 4 Nations Face-Off team, and wasn’t good enough to play on the Olympic team. All of a sudden, this time, after Canada said no twice to No. 55, when Canada calls, Scheifele says yes. I must admit, after being rejected twice, had Hockey Canada come knocking on my front door, I would be tempted to slam it shut — and lock it, with a deadbolt.

Story continues below advertisement

It would be wrong to suggest that Scheifele would have been the difference in winning in Italy; that would be incorrect. I truly believe Canada didn’t lose the gold-medal game, Connor Hellebuyck and Team USA won it. But Scheifele’s versatility would have been a huge asset for Canada, just as it was for the Jets all season long, and he put up career numbers. Perhaps not being chosen to the national club inspired him, but you had to be impressed with the stats — a career-high 103 points — in the too little, too late run the Jets had to the post-season.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It will be fascinating to see how a successful world championships, alongside Sidney Crosby, would inspire Scheifele and change the minds of the Hockey Canada brain trust for the next cycle of international hockey. Now, by the Olympic Winter Games in France in 2030, Scheifele will be close to 37 years old and age could be a factor. But certainly, the next World Cup of Hockey in two years has to be in his sights. This tournament can be a stepping stone for him to establish a positive relationship with Hockey Canada.

Scheifele has now given them another chance to realize what he can deliver to the team, no matter what role. If anyone ever questioned Scheifele’s love of this game, and this country, we learned a great lesson this week.

A very patriotic lesson.