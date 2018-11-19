Canada
November 19, 2018

City of Guelph looking for feedback on pedestrian bridge

The final design for the bridge was picked out of three options with over 60 per cent of the votes from Guelph residents.

The city of Guelph is looking for feedback on a proposed pedestrian bridge that would connect the downtown core to the Ward neighbourhood.

Residents can leave comments online where there are maps and drawings of the bridge that will cross over the Speed River next to the Guelph Junction Bridge.

Online commenting will be open until Nov. 28.

The design was chosen out of three concepts earlier this year.

It features a bench, an open mesh railing, a widened middle deck for viewing and foot traffic, along with a lookout area.

The project is slated to be completed in 2020.

