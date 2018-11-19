City of Guelph looking for feedback on pedestrian bridge

The city of Guelph is looking for feedback on a proposed pedestrian bridge that would connect the downtown core to the Ward neighbourhood.

Residents can leave comments online where there are maps and drawings of the bridge that will cross over the Speed River next to the Guelph Junction Bridge.

READ MORE: Sleeman Breweries founder to open distillery in Guelph

Online commenting will be open until Nov. 28.

The design was chosen out of three concepts earlier this year.

It features a bench, an open mesh railing, a widened middle deck for viewing and foot traffic, along with a lookout area.

The project is slated to be completed in 2020.