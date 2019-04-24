Education
Hayley Wickenheiser among speakers for Upper Grand’s Empowerment Day

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser will be among the guest speakers at Upper Grand's Empowerment Day on May 2.

Thousands of students from the Upper Grand District School Board will be gathering at Guelph’s Sleeman Centre next week with some special guests for the fourth annual Empowerment Day.

Among the speakers will be four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser, TV host Leon Logothetis and wheelchair basketball player Patrick Anderson.

Empowerment Day was created in 2015 by two students from Drayton Heights Public School and has featured world-renowned speakers, presenters and performers who share inspiring messages with students.

This year’s theme is “I CAN. I WILL. WATCH ME.”

“One of the key parts of Empowerment Day is that the students take that passion back to their school communities and beyond,” the Upper Grand District School Board said in a statement.

The board expect 5,000 students in grades 5 to 8 to be in attendance on May 2.

