3 Colombian nationals arrested in connection with alleged GTA break-ins: Halton police

Halton Regional Police say they have arrested three Colombian nationals following an investigation into alleged break-ins at homes in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said they first became aware of an alleged break-in at a residence in Oakville on March 26.

In that case, investigators said the perpetrator smashed the glass of a sliding door at the back of the house and targeted jewelry, cash and car keys inside the home.

Police said a neighbour became suspicious and called police when they spotted a man carrying multiple bags away from the residence.

Officers responded and began to canvass the area, finding surveillance footage from nearby homes, which helped them identify potential suspects.

After further investigation and speaking to witnesses, police said they were able to identify three Colombian nationals living in Toronto as suspects.

Investigators also connected them to two other alleged break-ins that occurred in Richmond Hill and Markham.

On April 17, police said they arrested two of the suspects and executed a search warrant in Toronto, where they recovered nearly $100,000 in stolen property.

Three days later, police arrested a third suspect in Toronto.

Brian Moncada Mejia, 28, Mario Gerardo Quintero Melo, 47, and Sandra Patricia Jimenez-Ramirez, 45, all from Colombia, were arrested and face charges, including possession of property obtained by crime.

Halton police said they are working closely alongside the Canada Border Services Agency to determine the suspects’ status in Canada.

They are all being held in custody pending bail hearings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.