Toronto police release video of suspect in multiple downtown break and enters

Toronto police released surveillance video on Sunday night in an attempt to identify a man who is wanted in connection with break and enter investigations dating back to 2016.
Police said they have had multiple break-in complaints from businesses who typically use Apple products in the Toronto downtown core.
Officials said that over the past three years, between April and December, the suspect typically broke into older buildings by using a crowbar or forcing the doors open.
Police described him as a heavy-built man standing between six feet and six feet two inches tall and weighing 220 to 240 pounds.
“He dresses well and blends in with regular crowds,” police said in a release.
“He is agile and stands out due to his size.”
The nine-second video shows the suspect breaking into a building on April 10.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
