Toronto police release video of suspect in multiple downtown break and enters

Toronto police released surveillance video on Sunday night in an attempt to identify a man who is wanted in connection with break and enter investigations dating back to 2016.

Police said they have had multiple break-in complaints from businesses who typically use Apple products in the Toronto downtown core.

READ MORE: 8 men face more than 150 charges following alleged break-and-enters in the GTA

Officials said that over the past three years, between April and December, the suspect typically broke into older buildings by using a crowbar or forcing the doors open.

Police described him as a heavy-built man standing between six feet and six feet two inches tall and weighing 220 to 240 pounds.

“He dresses well and blends in with regular crowds,” police said in a release.

“He is agile and stands out due to his size.”

READ MORE: Crime tourism a growing problem in Canada, says FBI agent

The nine-second video shows the suspect breaking into a building on April 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.