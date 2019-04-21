Crime
April 21, 2019 9:20 pm

Toronto police release video of suspect in multiple downtown break and enters

By Web Writer  Global News

Surveillance video released by police shows a man who is suspected in multiple Toronto break-ins.

Toronto Police Service / Handout
A A

Toronto police released surveillance video on Sunday night in an attempt to identify a man who is wanted in connection with break and enter investigations dating back to 2016.

Police said they have had multiple break-in complaints from businesses who typically use Apple products in the Toronto downtown core.

READ MORE: 8 men face more than 150 charges following alleged break-and-enters in the GTA


Story continues below

Officials said that over the past three years, between April and December, the suspect typically broke into older buildings by using a crowbar or forcing the doors open.

Police described him as a heavy-built man standing between six feet and six feet two inches tall and weighing 220 to 240 pounds.

“He dresses well and blends in with regular crowds,” police said in a release.

“He is agile and stands out due to his size.”

READ MORE: Crime tourism a growing problem in Canada, says FBI agent

The nine-second video shows the suspect breaking into a building on April 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apple Theft
Break And Enters
Crime
downtown break ins
downtown toronto
Male wanted
Man wanted toronto break ins
Toronto Break and Enters
Toronto break-in
Toronto break-in suspect
Toronto crime
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.