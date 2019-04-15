8 men face more than 150 charges following alleged break-and-enters in the GTA

VAUGHAN – Police say eight men are facing more than 150 charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters that occurred across the Greater Toronto Area over the last six months.

York Regional Police say they began investigating the alleged break-ins in October 2018, partnering with numerous agencies including other police services and the Canada Border Service Agency.

They say the first arrests came in December 2018, when officers caught two men allegedly trying to steal from a home in Vaughan.

Police say they arrested three more men in January following alleged break-ins in Toronto.

They say another three men were arrested “moments after committing a break-and-enter in York Region” in February, and each faced 14 break-and-enter related charges.

Police say they then executed several search warrants and connected the last three men with 15 more alleged break-ins, so now they each face an additional 39 charges. including participating in a criminal organization.