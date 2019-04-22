Collision between motorcycle, vehicle closes Highway 8 in Flamborough
A A
Highway 8 in Flamborough was closed in both directions for several hours on Easter Monday after a collision involving a motorcycle, according to the OPP.
Police say the motorcycle collided with the back of another vehicle which was attempting to make a turn off of Highway 8.
READ MORE: Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Schomberg on Hwy 9
The 49-year-old motorcyclist was left with serious injuries.
The highway was closed between Safari and Studiman roads as emergency personnel worked to deal with the incident.
Police are uncertain when the highway will reopen.
More to come…
WATCH: Two separate transport truck collisions within metres of each other near Camden east
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.