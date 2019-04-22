Collision between motorcycle, vehicle closes Highway 8 in Flamborough

Highway 8 in Flamborough was closed in both directions for several hours on Easter Monday after a collision involving a motorcycle, according to the OPP.

Police say the motorcycle collided with the back of another vehicle which was attempting to make a turn off of Highway 8.

The 49-year-old motorcyclist was left with serious injuries.

49 year old rider with serious injuries after colliding with the back of a vehicle that was waiting to turn. #Hwy8 near Safari Road closed for #OPP investigation. pic.twitter.com/opMfTOxq7F — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 22, 2019

The highway was closed between Safari and Studiman roads as emergency personnel worked to deal with the incident.

Police are uncertain when the highway will reopen.

