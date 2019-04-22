Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Schomberg on Hwy 9
A A
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run near Schomberg Sunday evening.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a 26-year-old male cyclist was hit and killed. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the driver did not remain at the scene.
Highway 9 between Sideroad 15 and Sideroad 17 will remain closed until Monday morning for the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 905-841-5777.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.