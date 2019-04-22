Crime
April 22, 2019 8:06 am
Updated: April 22, 2019 8:14 am

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Schomberg on Hwy 9

By Web Writer  Global News

A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Hwy 9. near Sideroads 15 & 17 in Schomberg.

Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run near Schomberg Sunday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a 26-year-old male cyclist was hit and killed. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene.

Highway 9 between Sideroad 15 and Sideroad 17 will remain closed until Monday morning for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 905-841-5777.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cyclist
Fail to Remain
Highway 9
Hit and Run
Hwy. 9
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Schomberg
sideroad 15
sideroad 17

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.