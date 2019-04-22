Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Schomberg on Hwy 9

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run near Schomberg Sunday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a 26-year-old male cyclist was hit and killed. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene.

Highway 9 between Sideroad 15 and Sideroad 17 will remain closed until Monday morning for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 905-841-5777.

Correction – 26-year-old male cyclist killed in hit and run collision on #Hwy9. #OPP reviewing surveillance footage now, if you are the driver or have information, contact police at 905-841-5777 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 22, 2019