Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of April 19

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend is jam-packed with both Easter and Earth Day activities.

1. High-heeled hijinks

Don’t let the cheeky title of this musical performance mislead you, Kinky Boots, is actually a show for the entire family that’s chockful of life lessons and laughs.

The show has won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography and the story centers around family, friends and overcoming challenges.

Plus, it features the catchy songs of pop icon Ms. Cyndi Lauper, so how can you go wrong?

Connor Allston, who plays one of the main characters named ‘Charlie Price’ said it’s a role he’s more than happy to have.

“It’s written in a way that really connects with people and teaches them to accept the things they don’t understand or in Charlie’s case, to accept themselves in order to accept others,” Allston said.

Kinky Boots runs until Sun, Apr. 21 at the Centennial Concert Hall and tickets are available here.

2. Quality time with the fam

No doubt that this is a busy weekend with folks celebrating both Easter and Earth Day, so this week on Global News Morning we picked the brain of Parenting Expert, Maureen Dennis of weewelcome.com to see how we can plan some hands-on activities for the whole family.

She recommends using these dates as teachable moments with your kids and suggests choosing products that have charity initiatives tied to them, that give back to the community.

As for Earth Day, Mon, Apr . 22 the theme is ‘protect our species’ and Dennis said that’s also a great learning opportunity.

“Really have that conversation about it and how it’s important to not only do it over the holidays but ongoing throughout the year,”

For a full list of ways to incorporate some new family Easter and Earth Day traditions into your household this year, click here.

3. Signs of spring

And if your long weekend plans include staying in – I’ve got you covered.

Well, actually, Global’s Abigail Turner and Registered Dietitian Jessica Wylychenko have us covered with easy healthy and tasty spring recipes.

Jessica is the mastermind behind the website Salads Are Sweet, which is loaded with great ideas to help you clean up your eating habits or just inspire you with new dishes.

You’ll get everything from flavoured water to snacks and even filling main courses which would make excellent Easter dinner ideas!

I’ve already made the Fuel on the RUN Muffins and the Homemade Pre-workout Bars and let me tell you – they were super-duper tasty!

Find all of Jessica’s recipes here.

Happy Easter everyone!