IIO investigating after woman dies after arrest by Dawson Creek RCMP

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has deployed to Dawson Creek, where a woman died while in police custody this weekend.

According to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), RCMP arrested a man and woman on Saturday as a part of an ongoing investigation, and transported them to local jail cells.

It said paramedics were called to the facility later that morning “due to the behaviour of the female.”

The woman went into medical distress when paramedics arrived, and was transported to hospital in Dawson Creek before being airlifted to Prince George Regional Hospital where she died on Sunday, the IIO said.

The IIO has opened an investigation to determine what, if any, role officers’ actions or inaction may have played in her death.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all cases of serious harm or death in police-related incidents.