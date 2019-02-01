Crime
February 1, 2019 1:56 pm

IIO clears Vancouver police officers in 2016 Canadian Tire shooting

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: A violent confrontation at a Vancouver Canadian Tire store left a robbery suspect dead and a police officer in the hospital. Jennifer Palma has more from the scene.

A report from B.C.’s police watchdog has cleared Vancouver police officers involved in a fatal shooting more than two years ago.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) says police were justified in shooting 38-year old David Peter Rintoul. The final report released Friday confirms no charges will be filed against the officers involved.

On Nov. 10, 2016, Rintoul allegedly stabbed a store clerk in the Canadian Tire at Grandview Highway and Bentall Street and began stealing guns.

WATCH: (Aired Nov. 10, 2016) Police incident at Canadian Tire on Grandview

According to the report, officers confronted Rintoul outside the store.

The report says Rintoul, who outweighed the officers, attempted to spray police with a “blinding agent.”

Rintoul then allegedly stabbed an officer multiple times. Police then shot and killed the suspect.

The report concluded the suspect “posed a threat of deadly force to members of the public,” and that officers shot out of necessity.

