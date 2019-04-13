Pedestrian killed in early morning collision on Highway 401 in Kingston

KINGSTON, Ont. – Provincial police say a man in his 60s is dead after a collision on Highway 401 in Kingston.

OPP say the man got out of his car and was on foot when he was struck by a tractor trailer just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say the truck driver remained at the scene, and they’re not looking at any charges.

However, the investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were detoured at Joyceville Road, and police expected to have them reopened by noon.