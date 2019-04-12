2 men charged after fentanyl, crystal meth, fake gun seized during traffic stop: Hamilton police

Two men are facing charges after police say fentanyl, crystal meth, and an imitation firearm were seized during a downtown traffic stop.

Hamilton police pulled over a pickup truck shortly before midnight on Thursday in the area of Ferguson Avenue and Rebecca Street, after they say the vehicle appeared to change direction in what they believe was an attempt to evade them.

Police say they were unable to run the licence plate on the 2000 GMC Sierra because it was obstructed by a tinted plate cover.

Officers were also unable to see inside the vehicle due to dark tinted windows.

When the driver of the vehicle claimed the window was inoperable, the front passenger opened his door and that’s when an officer noticed what looked like a gun inside the cabin of the truck.

Police say all three occupants were arrested and what turned out to be an imitation firearm was seized.

After a search, officers say they found two of the truck’s occupants to be in possession of crystal meth and fentanyl.

Police say they also seized 21 unidentifiable pills that were sent for analysis.

A 37-year-old Dunnville man has been charged with methamphetamine possession and driving with an obstructed licence plate.

A 29-year-old Hamilton man is answering to charges of possession of an opioid for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply recognizance (x2), and breaching probation.