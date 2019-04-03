Hamilton-area man faces heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine possession charges after traffic stop

A 21-year-old Stoney Creek man is facing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine possession charges after a traffic stop early Wednesday.

Shortly after midnight, Hamilton police say they pulled over a grey Mazda 3 “operating in a suspicious manner” in the area of Barton Street and Parkdale Avenue.

During a sobriety test, which he passed, officers say they discovered the man to be in possession of a weapon and several illicit drugs.

The 21-year-old is being charged with:

Oxycodone possession for the purpose of trafficking

Purple heroin (heroin/fentanyl mix) possession for the purpose of trafficking

Cocaine possession

Possession of proceeds of a crime

Police say they seized:

The City of Hamilton issued the following alert on Feb 1:

Public Health Services has received reports of overdoses due to Purple Heroin, a highly toxic synthetic laced heroin, circulating the community. People say it can cause confusion, and speech problems.

People also say it can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea for several days after. This serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs continue to be cut (mixed) with toxic substances.

There is no easy way to know what is in your drugs. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. Substances such as fentanyl and carfentanil can be cut (mixed) with other drugs. Even a very small amount can cause an overdose.

