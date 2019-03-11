Man faces charges after 4 collisions with stolen truck, found with fentanyl: Hamilton police

A Brantford man is facing several charges, including fentanyl possession, after allegedly stealing a pickup truck that was left in an Upper James Street parking lot.

Hamilton police say they received a call on Saturday just before 7 p.m., from a man claiming his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen.

He told police that despite locking the doors and removing the keys before entering a store in the commercial complex, he arrived to find an unknown male sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

The man told police that the truck was then driven into another parked vehicle and driven away.

Early Sunday morning, police say they responded to two calls; one for a heavily-damaged truck abandoned in a ditch with the engine running in the area of Airport and East Cargo Road, the other for a male reportedly banging on the door of a home in the area.

Officers then came upon a man and a woman; the man was believed to be involved in the theft of the truck based on a description. According to police, the woman was arrested without incident, while the man attempted to flee on foot.

Police say they were able to catch the man after a brief pursuit, before finding fentanyl in his possession.

Police also say they connected four separated collisions allegedly involving the man while he was driving the pickup which was reported stolen.

Benjamin Curly, 24, is facing charges of possession of stolen property, failure to remain in a vehicle collision (x4), operating a vehicle while prohibited (x3), and drug possession.