Erratic driver leads Hamilton police to recover stolen car

An erratic driver in Hamilton has led police to recover a car that was reported stolen on Monday.

On Monday morning, a 2004 Honda Elantra was reported stolen from the driveway of a home in the Macintosh Drive and Spartan Avenue area, while it was warming up with the keys in the ignition.

Two days later, Hamilton Police noticed a vehicle speeding, swerving and fish-tailing on East Avenue, near Main.

The vehicle was stopped and police determined it was the stolen Honda.

The driver, a 17-year-old Hamilton boy, was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Hamilton Police are reminding vehicle owners the number one theft deterrent for an automobile is to remove the keys and lock the vehicle when left unattended.

HPS recovers another stolen car after it was left 'warming up' w keys in the ignition. It was located swerving in the snow. Male 17yrs charged. It only takes seconds to steal w the keys. #HamOnt https://t.co/UjFhkhV3sf pic.twitter.com/jEi79SIMDv — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 1, 2019