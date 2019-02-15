Dangling licence plate leads Hamilton police to stolen car, couple arrested

Hamilton police have charged a man and a woman with a number of drug and theft offences after they were seen in a stolen car.

The vehicle caught an officer’s attention around 8 p.m., Thursday, because the rear licence plate was dangling from a string that was tied to the rear windshield wiper.

A dangling rear plate draws attention to a stolen auto. Police charge a Hamilton man and woman with several drug and theft offences. https://t.co/VfiJ1KIAF7 #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/rzqEYSFEqp — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 15, 2019

Police tried to pull over the blue Hyundai Accent near Princess and Earl streets, but they say the car took off.

The couple was arrested 10 minutes later while a woman was walking alongside a man on a bike on Ottawa Street North by Beach Road.

Police say they were in possession of purple heroin, codeine, crack cocaine and crystal meth.

