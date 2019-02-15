Dangling licence plate leads Hamilton police to stolen car, couple arrested
Hamilton police have charged a man and a woman with a number of drug and theft offences after they were seen in a stolen car.
The vehicle caught an officer’s attention around 8 p.m., Thursday, because the rear licence plate was dangling from a string that was tied to the rear windshield wiper.
Police tried to pull over the blue Hyundai Accent near Princess and Earl streets, but they say the car took off.
The couple was arrested 10 minutes later while a woman was walking alongside a man on a bike on Ottawa Street North by Beach Road.
READ MORE: Concerned citizen alerts Hamilton police to stolen Hummer
Police say they were in possession of purple heroin, codeine, crack cocaine and crystal meth.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.