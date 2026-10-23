2 new charges laid against man accused in Halifax U.S. consulate bomb threat

Halifax police have laid two more charges against a man following a bomb threat at the United States consulate in August.
Ali Assakereh, 54, was arrested Aug. 10 for allegedly placing a propane tank and flammable liquids in his car and parking it near the consulate in downtown Halifax.
Several streets in the downtown core were shut down until the vehicle and its contents could be safely approached and inspected. A bag that police considered suspicious was also found nearby.
Assakereh was charged the next day with uttering threats and public mischief.
On Aug. 19, he was also charged with threatening an internationally protected person under Section 424 of the Criminal Code of Canada. The Crown has said this charge is considered a terrorism offence, which allows it to pursue an increased penalty of up to life in prison.
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In a Friday release, Halifax Regional Police said investigators have laid two additional criminal charges related to hoax terrorist activity.
Assakereh is scheduled to appear in court in November.
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