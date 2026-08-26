Halifax bomb threat suspect could face life in prison on terror charge: Crown

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A 54-year-old man arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against the U.S. Consulate in Halifax could face years in prison in relation to a terrorism charge laid in connection with the incident.

Ali Assakereh is facing charges of uttering threats and public mischief. Last week, he saw a new charge of threatening an internationally protected person laid against him.

Federal Crown prosecutor Lee-Ann Conrod said Wednesday she had given notice under section 83.27 of the Criminal Code of Canada that the new charge can be increased to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

“It’s defined as a terrorism offence under Section 2 of the Criminal Code,” Conrod told reporters. “So, because of that, the Crown can give this notice. So it’s an increased maximum penalty.”

However, she added that while they’ve informed the judge of the maximum sentence, the Crown does not believe they will ask for life imprisonment.

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Assakereh appeared in court in Halifax on Wednesday for a bail decision hearing that was adjourned until Friday.

Conrod said the Crown remains opposed to bail for Assakereh, but added that during the hearing the provincial Crown delegated their charges to the federal Crown, meaning the Public Prosecution Service of Canada has now taken over the file.

The incident began on Aug. 9 when Halifax police say they were made aware at 6:15 p.m. of a threat against the consulate, located in Purdy’s Wharf on Upper Water Street.

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But it wasn’t until the following day at about 8:10 a.m. Aug. 10 that police identified a suspect and located their vehicle in the parkade of Purdy’s Wharf, though the suspect was not present.

Police alleged a propane tank and containers believed to contain flammable liquid were seen inside the vehicle, prompting a shutdown of the surrounding area and members of the bomb disposal unit to respond.

Several streets in the downtown core were shut down until the vehicle and its contents could be safely approached and inspected. A bag police considered suspicious was also found nearby.

The evacuation order was lifted by 2 p.m.

Assakereh, who was identified as the suspect, was found 10 kilometres away from his vehicle at Thomas Raddall Drive near the Canada Games Centre at about 8:35 a.m., only minutes after the vehicle had been located. He was arrested and taken into custody to be interviewed.

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2:04 Bail hearing postponed again for man accused of threatening US Consulate in Halifax

He was charged a day later on Aug. 11 with the counts of uttering threats and public mischief. But the charge of threatening an internationally protected person under section 424 of the Criminal Code of Canada was not laid until Aug. 19.

Last week during a hearing, Assakereh’s legal aid lawyer, Lonny Queripal, said the ongoing police investigation has complicated his efforts to seek bail for his client. Previous bail hearings last Tuesday and Wednesday were also adjourned.

The charges can go ahead as either summary convictions, which would typically mean a lesser sentence, or by indictment, which increases the maximum penalty. Conrod said on the two charges of mischief and uttering threats that the Crown is indicting Assakereh on both, which could lead to a maximum sentence of up to five years for each count.

Conrod said she expects the hearing on Friday to proceed, but expects it could take some time as Assakereh would need to provide evidence of why he should be released from custody.

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“It can’t just be defence counsel suggesting it’s the right thing to do. I suspect perhaps a surety might be proposed and there’s other steps to be considered and that probably would be the most likely,” she said.

She added it’s not yet known if a decision on bail will come Friday or if it could take longer.

In a conversation with Global News last week, Assakereh’s family said they are still in shock and don’t understand why he would allegedly want to threaten the consulate. The family, originally from Iran, moved from Malaysia to Halifax two years ago.

They said they were unable to access their home for about 12 hours while police searched it.

“It’s a shock,” the family member said.

—with files from Global News’ Mitchell Bailey, Ella Macdonald and Aaron D’Andrea, and The Canadian Press