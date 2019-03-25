Trespassing call leads to 2 arrests for heroin, fentanyl possession: Hamilton police

A call to police for trespassing led to the arrest of two men accused of fentanyl and heroin possession.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seize heroin, fentanyl and ‘high-end bicycle’ in drug bust

Hamilton police were called to a property in the area of Sanford and Aikman Avenue at 8 a.m. Sunday morning after reports of trespassers.

Police say they “located several people who had no legal right to be in the residence.” The individuals were charged under the Trespass to Property Act.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seize purple heroin, cocaine from suspected drug dealer

After police conducted a search, they say they found two men (ages 34 and 57) to be in possession of both heroin and fentanyl. The men are accused of “possession of a controlled substance for trafficking.”

Police also say they seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

WATCH: Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue