Fentanyl

More
Crime
January 17, 2019 8:09 am

Hamilton police arrest wanted man, find meth and fentanyl

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

File photo

Global News
A A

A 26-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges.

READ MORE: Hamilton man charged in Brantford fentanyl seizure: Police

The man, wanted by police since 2017, was spotted while riding his bicycle by a Hamilton police officer in the area of Victoria Avenue and Barton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police seized brass knuckles, a prohibited knife, methamphetamine, and purple fentanyl — which is a highly dangerous heroin/fentanyl combination — from the wanted man.

READ MORE: Guelph police warn drug users of spike in purple fentanyl

He is due in court Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
brass knuckles
Drugs
Fentanyl
General Hospital
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Heroin
purple fentanyl
Wanted Man

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.