Hamilton police arrest wanted man, find meth and fentanyl
A 26-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges.
The man, wanted by police since 2017, was spotted while riding his bicycle by a Hamilton police officer in the area of Victoria Avenue and Barton Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Police seized brass knuckles, a prohibited knife, methamphetamine, and purple fentanyl — which is a highly dangerous heroin/fentanyl combination — from the wanted man.
He is due in court Thursday.
