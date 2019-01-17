Hamilton police arrest wanted man, find meth and fentanyl

A 26-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges.

The man, wanted by police since 2017, was spotted while riding his bicycle by a Hamilton police officer in the area of Victoria Avenue and Barton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police seized brass knuckles, a prohibited knife, methamphetamine, and purple fentanyl — which is a highly dangerous heroin/fentanyl combination — from the wanted man.

He is due in court Thursday.