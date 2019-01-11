$14k in fentanyl seized as part of drugs and weapons bust in London

London police say two men are facing charges after search warrants turned up replica guns, ammunition, and drugs.

According to police, members of the emergency response unit stopped a vehicle at roughly 5:15 p.m. Thursday on South Street near Wellington Street in connection with an ongoing investigation.

One male was arrested at the scene.

The guns and drugs section executed search warrants at residences on Josephine Street, Dundas Street East, and Albert Street, where a second man was reportedly arrested.

Police say they seized 32 grams of fentanyl valued at $14,000, 36 grams of cocaine valued at $3,600, $1,000 cash, 14 rounds of .410 ammunition, 20 rounds of 40 calibre ammunition, a conducted energy weapon, three replica handguns, and three replica rifles/machine guns.

Two London men, age 32 and 38, face a total of six counts including possession for the purpose of trafficking.