London police drug bust nets $79K in cocaine, $3K in fentanyl
A London man, 43, is facing drug-related charges after police seized thousands of dollars in drugs.
According to police, members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on Osgoode Drive on Friday.
Police seized 796 grams of cocaine valued at $79,600, and 20 fentanyl patches (50mcg) valued at $3,000, and $3,557 in Canadian currency, as well as scales and packaging.
Police have charged a Londoner with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. He’s due in court Nov. 2.
