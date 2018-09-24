London police drug bust nets $79K in cocaine, $3K in fentanyl

A London man, 43, is facing drug-related charges after police seized thousands of dollars in drugs.

According to police, members of the Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on Osgoode Drive on Friday.

Police seized 796 grams of cocaine valued at $79,600, and 20 fentanyl patches (50mcg) valued at $3,000, and $3,557 in Canadian currency, as well as scales and packaging.

Police have charged a Londoner with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. He’s due in court Nov. 2.