$16K drug bust leads to charges against two Londoners

Two people from London are being charged after London police raided a Hamilton Road home and discovered more than $16,000 in drugs.

Along with help from the RCMP and the OPP, members of London police’s guns and drugs section searched the home near Gore Road on Friday. Police say they seized 157 grams of cocaine, 5.5 grams of marijuana, 0.5 grams of hashish, and 75 tablets of oxycodone.

Officers also seized about $10,000 in cash, scales, packaging, and cell phones.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman face a joint charge of possession, and two joint charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).