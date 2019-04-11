Save the bees: Canada rejigs pesticide restrictions in effort to protect pollinators

Health Canada announced Thursday that it would be implementing additional restrictions on the use of neonicotinoid pesticides in an effort to protect the health of bees and other pollinators.

READ MORE: Popular pesticide linked to weakening, killing bee population

According to Health Canada, the decision to impose additional restrictions was done following extensive research and re-evaluations of clothianidin, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam as well as their impact on pollinators.

Pollinators are organisms that help transfer pollen from one flowering plant to another, fertilizing plants so they can produce seeds and fruit.

Health Canada says scientific assessment showed exposure to each of the pesticides had varying effects on bees and other pollinators.

WATCH: More urban gardens encouraged to help save bees

To protect bees and other pollinators, Health Canada announced it will be cancelling some uses of the pesticides and will be changing other conditions of use such as restricting the timing of application.

Officials say the restrictions pertain to soil uses of the pesticides on crops that are attractive to pollinators.

Even ‘very low doses’ can be harmful, researchers say

A new study released Wednesday from the University of Saskatchewan found that even tiny traces of neonicotinoid pesticides can impair a flying insect’s ability to spot predators and avoid collisions with objects in its path.

“Our findings suggest that very low doses of the pesticide or its metabolic products can profoundly and negatively affect motion-detection systems that flying insects, such as locusts, grasshoppers and bees, need for survival,” Jack Gray, vice-dean of research, scholarly and artistic work at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Arts and Science, said in a news release.

“Although they are found in the environment and insects can be exposed to them, metabolites are not typically tested for toxicity,” he said. “Our results suggest they should be.”

Health Canada states that remaining uses of the pesticides, such as treatment on canola seeds and greenhouse vegetables, are not expected to pose unacceptable risks to bees and other pollinators.

WATCH: Calls for international ban on neonicotinoid pesticides (2014)

New restrictions will be implemented over a two-year period for the majority of uses in which alternative pesticides are available.

For the small subset of uses in which an alternative pesticide is not available, Health Canada says the cancellations and restrictions will be implemented over a three-year period.

The recommendations could be moot in less than a year, however, if the same agency upholds an existing decision to ban most uses of the same products to protect other types of insects.

READ MORE: Health Canada wants to phase out pesticides to save the bees

Additionally, Health Canada is currently evaluating the potential risk neonicotinoids pose to aquatic insects.

Health Canada says research shows that these pesticides are detected frequently in bodies of water at levels that could be harmful to aquatic organisms.

A report of the department’s findings is scheduled to be released at the end of 2019.

Health Canada says the restrictions and cancellations of the pesticide use announced Thursday were based on findings related to the effects on pollinators, however, if additional restrictions regarding sea treatments are found to be necessary, they may be added at a later date.

—With a file from the Canadian Press