Orillia man faces 12 charges after numerous stolen licence plates found, police say

A 24-year-old Orillia man is facing 12 charges after a vehicle stop in Innisfil on Tuesday, when numerous stolen licence plates were allegedly found in the vehicle, South Simcoe police say.

After police investigated the parked vehicle, a man was arrested at the scene for the possession of stolen property. The vehicle was parked on the side of 5th Sideroad at the 4th Line, South Simcoe police say.

The man provided police with information, which prompted a search that involved K9 and multiple officers for a supposed driver.

South Simcoe police say the driver was not found and the search was called off.

After further investigation, police say, the man was charged with the possession of stolen property, three counts of breach probation, public mischief, driving under suspension, three counts of operation while prohibited, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, failing to apply for a permit on becoming the owner and for owner operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police say the accused was released with a future court date and that the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.