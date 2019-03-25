2 men charged after altercation in Innisfil: police

Two men have been charged following an altercation in Innisfil, police say.

South Simcoe police say on March 20 at around 10 p.m., officers received a report of an altercation in a parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road near Highway 400.

Officers say the suspects and victims fled the scene prior to police arrival, however, they were located a short time later.

Police say an investigation revealed two men had been assaulted.

READ MORE: 2 charged after police seize $2K in heroin during traffic stop in Bracebridge

Officers say a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Innisfil, were arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

According to police, the suspects and victims were known to each other.

Officers say the accused were held pending a bail hearing.