B.C. man who tormented ex-wife with ‘revenge website’ denied bail

A provincial court judge has denied bail to a British Columbia man who is accused of breaching a probation order after he was convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website.

The provincial prosecution service says Patrick Fox is charged with failing to report as directed to a probation officer, leaving B.C. without permission from his probation officer, and attending within 100 metres of the United States border.

READ MORE: Burnaby man who harassed ex-wife with ‘revenge website’ back in court

Fox was sentenced in November 2017 to nearly four years in prison and three years’ probation for illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment.

Fox’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court heard he mounted an online harassment campaign against Desiree Capuano, who lives in the U.S.

READ MORE: B.C. man going to prison for creating revenge website against ex-wife

The trial heard Fox sent Capuano hundreds of threatening emails and set up a website that falsely maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser and also posted personal information about her family, friends and colleagues.

The RCMP has said it arrested Fox on April 4 in Burnaby, B.C.