Burnaby man who harassed ex-wife with ‘revenge website’ back in court

The Burnaby man convicted of criminal harassment for operating a “revenge website” targeting his ex-wife was back in court on Friday.

Patrick Fox was arrested Thursday by the Burnaby RCMP.

He’s charged with breaching a probation order and is potentially facing three additional counts of breach of a probation order, police said.

Fox is alleged to have failed to report to his probation officer, to have left the province and to have been within 100 metres of the U.S. border.

The website at the centre of the controversy has also been reactivated, though the site claims it is now not being operated by Fox.

“This website is here, and it’s not located in Canada and it’s not being published by Patrick, and every single word on it is true…and it ain’t goin’ anywhere!” states the site in a post made on March 12, 2019.

The newly updated website also includes photos, names and accusations levelled at police officers and lawyers involved in Fox’s trial as well as reporters who covered it.

Fox initially created the website in 2001 after his marriage with Desiree Capuano, who lives in Arizona, fell apart.

He was convicted in June 2017 of criminal harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm in a jury trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

The court heard that he had used a website loaded with sensitive personal information and salacious allegations, blog posts and threatening emails — many of which were copied to the couple’s son — to harass Capuano.

One of Fox’s emails read to the court stated: “The singular role for the rest of my life is to destroy your life.”

Fox’s defence argued that he and his ex were involved in a nasty game in which they taunted each other by email.

In November 2017, Fox was sentenced to three years in prison, minus time served, followed by three years of probation.

He was also barred from any communication with Capuano or her family members and given a lifetime firearm ban.