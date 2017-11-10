B.C. man going to prison for creating revenge website against ex-wife

A man who was found guilty of criminal harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a B.C. Supreme Court jury has been sentenced to three years in prison, minus time served, followed by three years of probation.

Patrick Fox was accused of tormenting his ex-wife, Desiree Capuano, through online communications and publications.

Fox is not allowed to have any communication with Capuano and other family members. He was also sentenced to a lifetime firearm and explosives ban.

READ MORE: Vancouver man accused of tormenting ex-wife online found guilty of criminal harassment

Court has been told Fox, formerly known as Richard Reiss, used threatening emails, blog postings and a website to destroy her reputation.



Story continues below Judge says Fox's expertise in IT enabled him to access details about Capuano's private life, which he made public on the website. — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) November 10, 2017

In an interview in February, Fox said he would never physically harm Capuano, but confirmed he created a website to cause “as much damage to her reputation and life as possible.”

READ MORE: B.C. man who created revenge site says he was provoked

Fox created the “revenge website” years after his marriage to Capuano fell apart in 2001.

Crown was seeking a sentence of two years after time served and a probation of three years, while Fox wanted an absolute discharge of both charges.

On the impact of Fox's crimes against Capuano, judge says she struggled every day, refrained from making new friends, became depressed … — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) November 10, 2017

Fox told the court on Friday he wasn’t guilty of criminal harassment because his online publications were true. But the judge said Fox’s concept of truth was both “elastic and disingenuous,” adding that it was Capuano’s inner strength that prevented her from harming herself.

READ MORE: Trial begins for Vancouver man accused of tormenting wife with “revenge website”

~With files from the Canadian Press