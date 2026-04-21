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Crime

Death of Minto, N.B. man found outside residence deemed suspicious: RCMP

By Jude Pepler The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
FILE - RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a man in Minto, N.B. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a man in Minto, N.B. JF
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RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a man in Minto, N.B.

Police responded to a call Monday morning, where they found a 59-year-old man from Minto dead outside a residence on Park Street.

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RCMP say investigators are treating the death as suspicious in nature.

The major crime unit is investigating, with assistance from forensic identification services, police dog services and the New Brunswick Coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the RCMP’s major crime unit.

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