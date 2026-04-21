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Crime

Caregivers charged for death of 6-year-old in northern Manitoba

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 11:26 am
1 min read
Mounties arrested the caregivers of the six-year-old after charges were authorized in April of this year. Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Mounties arrested the caregivers of the six-year-old after charges were authorized in April of this year. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Charges have been laid against the caregivers of a six-year-old girl from northern Manitoba who died from a traumatic head injury, which RCMP said they believe was from an assault.

The girl was taken by a caregiver to a hospital in The Pas in October of 2024 with serious injuries and bruises, according to the Manitoba RCMP.

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Mounties said hospital staff were told the child fell out of her bed. She died on Nov. 3, 2024 – less than a week later.

“The injuries sustained by the child were due to an assault that occurred the day before the child was brought to the hospital,” the RCMP said.

The girl’s caregivers were arrested in The Pas on April 14, according to Mounties.

A woman from The Pas, 39, has been charged with manslaughter, failure to provide the necessities of life and two counts of obstructing justice. A 35-year-old man is also charged with failure to provide the necessities of life, the RCMP said.

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