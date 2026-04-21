‘Disappointing and disturbing’: More than 60 metal vases stolen from Nova Scotia cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

Pictou County District RCMP are investigating the theft of dozens of metal vases from a cemetery on Alma Road near Sylvester, N.S.

After receiving a report of multiple vases missing from their headstone mountings at Heatherdale Memorial Cemetery, investigators went to the cemetery. The RCMP estimates more than 60 vases were stolen between March 21 and April 4.

Staff at the cemetery, which is currently under the care of the province of Nova Scotia, have confirmed the vases were not removed by employees during maintenance.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A spokesperson for the province said it is “disappointing and disturbing that final resting places have been violated or tampered with by unknown individuals.”

They added that security measures are in place at the cemetery, including cameras and an alarm system.

This is not the first time vases have been stolen from this cemetery: in 2023, 48 vases were stolen and later recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said the investigation into the new string of thefts is ongoing.

Police said they don’t know what type of metal the vases are made of and can’t speculate on the motive for the theft.