Alberta election Day 24: Kenney and Scheer to rally conservatives in Calgary

On Day 24 of the Alberta election campaign, United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will hold a rally with federal Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer in Calgary.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley will also be in southern Alberta, while Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will be making an education announcement and door-knocking in Edmonton.

Liberal Leader David Khan will be doing media interviews, making an environment announcement and door-knocking in Calgary.

The final five days of campaigning comes as hundreds of thousands of Albertans have already cast their vote.

In the first two days of the advance polls being open, 276,000 people have cast a ballot: 140,000 on Tuesday, and 136,000 on Wednesday. That’s more than during the entire time they were open during the 2015 provincial election.

The high number could be attributed to ease of access: this is the first time Elections Alberta has allowed people to vote at any advance polling station. In total, 83,000 of the ballots cast over the past two days — or 30 per cent — have been from Albertans voting outside their riding.

Advance polls will be open across the province until Saturday evening, but not every advance poll is open every day. For more information on how, when and where to vote, click here.

The Alberta election will take place on April 16.

Where the leaders are Thursday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Calgary – Leader’s event (11:30 a.m., Coffee Cats Cafe, 2765 17 Ave. SW) Scrum to follow.

Nanton – Leader’s event. (2 p.m., 273016 Township Rd. 125)

Lethbridge – Leader’s event (5 p.m., Lethbridge West Campaign Office, 705 2 Ave. S)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

Calgary – Kenney and federal Progressive Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will hold a rally (5 p.m., Glenbrook School baseball diamond, 4725 33 Ave. SW)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Edmonton – Education announcement (11 a.m., 45 St. Georges Cres. NW)

Edmonton – Media interviews (12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Edmonton – Door knocking in the Edmonton-McClung riding (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Edmonton – Candidate forum (6:30 p.m., 18407 60 Ave.)

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan

Calgary – Media interviews (7:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)

Calgary – Environment policy announcement (2 p.m., Campaign HQ 906 Centre St. North)



Calgary – Door-knocking in Calgary-Mountain View (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.)