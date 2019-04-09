Elections Alberta says a whopping 140,000 Albertans cast a ballot on Day 1 of advance polling

Many political pundits have said the 2019 Alberta election will be a battle the likes of which the province hasn’t seen in ages and if numbers from the first day of advance polling are any indication, voter engagement is heightened as well.

On Tuesday night, Elections Alberta posted the figures, showing a staggering 140,000 (approximate number) Albertans turned out to cast ballots on the first day they were able to. For context, on the first day of advance polling in 2015, about 58,000 Albertans voted.

The 2015 vote saw about 235,000 Albertans take advantage of advance polls, setting a record for the number of advance votes in provincial history at the time.

READ MORE: Albertans flock to 2015 advance polls in record numbers

This election also marks the first time Elections Alberta has opened up the voting process to allow Albertans to cast their ballots at any polling station. Based on Tuesday’s numbers, the opportunity to do this is being seized upon with Elections Alberta saying about 33,000 of Tuesday’s 140,000 votes came from people voting outside their electoral districts.

READ MORE: Voting change allows Alberta university students to participate in election

Watch below: (From March 12, 2019) Even though an election date hasn’t been set, people who will be outside of their riding in the lead-up to election day in Alberta will still be able to send in their ballot. Kyle Benning has more on the new strategy to get more people to the polls and how it’s helping university students.

The Alberta election will take place on April 16.

For more information on how, when and where to vote, click here.

Watch below: Electons Alberta is reminding voters of important dates. Christa Dao has more.