Thursday morning fire heavily damages pub in Surrey

Surrey firefighters battled a fire at a pub near 152nd Street and the Fraser Highway on Thursday morning.

When they arrived at Jack’s Public House at 2:50 a.m., the pub was fully engulfed in flames which forced them to fight the fire only from the exterior.

No word yet of any injuries.

Traffic was disrupted in the area for the morning rush hour.

