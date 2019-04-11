Fire
Thursday morning fire heavily damages pub in Surrey

By News Anchor  CKNW

Fire crews battled a blaze at Jack’s Public House on Thursday morning.

Surrey firefighters battled a fire at a pub near 152nd Street and the Fraser Highway on Thursday morning.

When they arrived at Jack’s Public House at 2:50 a.m., the pub was fully engulfed in flames which forced them to fight the fire only from the exterior.

No word yet of any injuries.

Traffic was disrupted in the area for the morning rush hour.

