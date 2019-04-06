Explosion in Surrey townhouse leaves at least 6 people displaced

An explosion inside a Surrey townhouse has left at least six people displaced from their homes.

It happened Saturday just after noon in the 15200-block of 105 Avenue in Guildford.

Surrey Fire Chief Dave Wyatt says they believe it was caused by a 20-pound propane tank in a basement.

“The building has been compromised because of the out-force of the explosion,” Wyatt said. “We got city engineers who have to look at it before we will allow people to reside in three adjoining units, so they’ve been displaced.”

The explosion caused a few small fires in the basement, which Wyatt said were quickly put out.

“As for fire, not much water was used, but there was just lots of damage from this explosion,” he said, adding there were no injuries.

“[Propane tanks] shouldn’t explode, but this one did,” Wyatt said.

Police were on scene Saturday looking into the cause of the explosion. Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.