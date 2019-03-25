Inferno guts Surrey home; all occupants escape unhurt
A A
No one is hurt after fire tore through a large home in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood of Surrey Sunday evening.
Surrey fire crews were called to the property at 173rd Street at about 8:30 p.m.
20 firefighters fought the blaze defensively due to the intensity of the flames, which could be seen at one point shooting from the roof.
All occupants made it out okay, and there’s no word yet on a cause.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.