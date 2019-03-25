Canada
March 25, 2019 2:17 am
Updated: March 25, 2019 2:22 am

Inferno guts Surrey home; all occupants escape unhurt

By Network news anchor  CKNW
Shane MacKichan
No one is hurt after fire tore through a large home in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood of Surrey Sunday evening.

Surrey fire crews were called to the property at 173rd Street at about 8:30 p.m.

20 firefighters fought the blaze defensively due to the intensity of the flames, which could be seen at one point shooting from the roof.

All occupants made it out okay, and there’s no word yet on a cause.

173rd Street
Fire
Surrey

