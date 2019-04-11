Nearly 50 newcomers take the Canadian citizenship oath in Kingston

They come from 27 countries and speak many different languages, but they all have a common goal: to become Canadian citizens.

That dream came true Wednesday for nearly 50 people during a citizenship ceremony held at the Navy Reserve location in Kingston. Men, women and children both youth and old took the oath, including Khojasteh Mirkiani. She’s originally from Iran and has felt the love ever since she arrived here eight years ago.

“Especially here in Kingston,” Mirkiani said. “I felt that and all the values that meant something to me, the honesty and how passionate people are. The peaceful, loving place that Canada is right from the beginning, it was very attractive.”

Oluwakayode Oni also received his Canadian citizenship. Originally from Nigeria, he spent time in England before calling this country home. This move, he says, has been 14 years in the making.

“I always heard about Canada,” Oni told Global News. “It’s the western world that brings a lot of opportunities to make people make something of themselves and I want to make something of myself and use the opportunity that Canada has and the resources to empower myself and others.”

The last time Kingston held a citizenship ceremony was in January 2015.

Kingston Immigration Partnership in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Navy hosted the special ceremony at HMCS Cataraqui.