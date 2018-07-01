71 new Canadians make it official at Halifax citizenship ceremony on Canada Day

71 immigrants from 18 different countries have been officially declared Canadian citizens after a Canada Day ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax.

For nearly half a century, Pier 21 welcomed immigrants and refugees into Canada.

Over one million landed at the port between the 1920s and 1970s.

READ MORE: ‘Now I belong’: 31 people become Canadian citizens in Halifax

Although it’s now been transformed into a multi-purpose facility, its original purpose continues nearly 100 years later.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Lena Diab, Nova Scotia’s immigration minister, “here in Pier 21, which is the gateway to so many Canadians.”

They have now spoken the oath and have been officially sworn in as new Canadians. pic.twitter.com/shMKUzw03G — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) July 1, 2018

After reciting an oath, the new Canadians received their certificates making their citizenship official.

Shima Borzouie and Younes Miar were the first called up to get the documents, affirming them as Canadian citizens.

Leaving their home country of Iran nearly a decade ago, they say, was a very difficult decision, but it’s one they have never regretted.

“The Canadian people are so welcoming and understanding about multiculturalism,” explained Younes, who now lives in Truro. “That’s the most important reason we came to Canada. There is opportunity for you to progress and reach to whatever you want.”

“We really love it here,” he said.

WATCH: Citizenship ceremony on the Prairie Lily

Borzouie arrived in the country a year after Miar. She said saying goodbye to her family and friends and leaving behind many of her possessions was incredibly difficult.

Now as an official Canadian citizen, she says it’s hard to imagine not taking that leap seven years ago.

“It feels perfect,” she said. “We are really proud to be Canadian.”

The ceremony was one of 46 that took place across the country on Canada Day.

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe