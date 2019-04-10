Fredericton radio host remains detained in Puerto Rico following FBI sex sting

A Fredericton radio host who was arrested by the FBI remains in custody in Puerto Rico, and is being deemed a “risk of flight and danger to the community.”

Trevor Leslie Doyle was arrested in the early morning hours of April 3 after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an FBI agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

He has been charged with sexual enticement of a minor.

READ MORE: Fredericton radio host detained in Puerto Rico following FBI sex sting

According to court documents, Doyle’s case appeared in Puerto Rico court on Monday. Minutes of the hearing reveal his defence lawyer Jesus A. Hernandez-Garcia did not request conditions of release and reserved their right to a detention hearing.

Hernandez-Garcia also filed a waiver of a preliminary hearing, which would have seen Doyle’s case go directly to trial even though he was yet to enter a plea.

The waiver was approved by the court, which found probable cause regarding the charge contained in the criminal complaint.

The documents reveal Doyle was then detained, pending a trial “on the basis of risk of flight and danger to the community.”

The minutes also state that Doyle was present for the proceeding, under custody and did not required the services of the court interpreter.

An affidavit by an FBI special agent reveals Doyle was arrested after he allegedly tried to meet who he thought was a teenage girl at Pine Grove Beach in Isla Verde to receive oral sex.

WATCH: Well-known Fredericton radio host facing child sex charges

In the affidavit, Special Agent Brian P. O’Sullivan wrote that Doyle admitted to using a messaging app to try and meet the girl and “repeatedly stated that he knew his conduct was wrong.”

Court documents posted shortly after Doyle’s arrest reveal he “is being or has been treated and/or suffers from” anxiety, depression and high blood pressure, but does not receive medication for the ailments.

Doyle is currently detained in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, just south of San Juan.

READ MORE: Well-known Fredericton radio host arrested in Puerto Rico on child sex charges

Doyle is a well-known morning show host for Capital FM, a Bell Media radio station in Fredericton.

Bell Media Atlantic vice-president Trent McGrath confirmed to Global News last week that Doyle has been suspended from the station.