FBI charge Fredericton radio host in underage sex sting in Puerto Rico

A well-known Fredericton radio host is facing charges after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an FBI agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl in Puerto Rico.

Trevor Leslie Doyle was one of two men arrested by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force. Doyle, a morning show host for Capital FM, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

Joshua Landicho was also arrested and has been charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

An affidavit obtained by Global News from FBI Special Agent Brian P. O’Sullivan reveals that Doyle admitted to using a messaging app to try and meet an underage girl on a beach, where she would perform oral sex on him.

The FBI operation

O’Sullivan states that the FBI’s Special Agents and Task Force officers began an operation on March 31 to “identify and target adult individuals who were seeking to make contact with and engage in criminal sexual activity with minors.”

The special agent says they submitted a post on a messaging app that read: “Just a girl in PR who is booooored.” O’Sullivan alleges that Doyle began messaging the FBI online covert employee (OCE) on the same day and continued the conversation, despite the girl “repeatedly” bringing her up her age.

“(Doyle) did not express any concern about the age of the OCE and continued chatting on (the app),” the affidavit reads.

“They discussed meeting at night to engage in criminal sexual activity.”

O’Sullivan alleges that Doyle suggested the agent sneak out of her parents’ house and meet to perform oral sex on him. He also asked if she would be willing to have vaginal sex.

They decided to meet at Pine Grove Beach in the Isla Verde section of Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The arrest

O’Sullivan’s affidavit states that Doyle told the agent he would inform her when his roommate fell asleep and suggested that the agent take a taxi to the beach to meet him.

Doyle told the agent he would pay for the taxi, then told the agent: “make sure u delete our msgs on here too pls. just to be safe” and “do your parents check your phone?”

O’Sullivan states that just after midnight on April 3, Doyle went to meet the agent on the beach, where he was arrested by the FBI.

In the interview following his arrest, O’Sullivan says Doyle admitted his intention was to receive oral sex from the 13-year-old girl on the beach and “repeatedly stated that he knew his conduct was wrong.”

Doyle suspended

In an emailed statement to Global News on Wednesday night, Bell Media Radio Atlantic vice-president Trent McGrath said Doyle has been suspended from Capital FM.

Capital FM is owned by Bell Media.

Conviction of the charge against Doyle carries a minimum prison sentence of 10 years to a maximum of life.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.