Well-known Fredericton radio host arrested in Puerto Rico on child sex charges

A well-known Fredericton radio host has been arrested in Puerto Rico and is facing sex charges involving a minor.

Trevor Leslie Doyle is one of two men arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force.

In a statement, Supervisory Special Agent Luis A. Rivera-Santana said Doyle was charged with attempted sexual enticement of a minor on Wednesday.

Rivera-Santana says Joshua Landicho was charged on March 29 with attempted sex trafficking of a minor. The men were arrested on separate operations in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico.

The FBI says conviction on the charges carries a minimum prison sentence of 10 years to a maximum of life.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Doyle is a long-time morning show host on Fredericton’s 106.9 Capital FM. The station, owned by Bell Media, confirmed Doyle is one of their employees,

In an email to Global News, Bell Media Radio Atlantic vice-president Trent McGrath said Trevor Doyle has been suspended from Capital FM.