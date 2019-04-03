Ontario man facing charges after alleged break-in, arson at New Brunswick public gardens

An Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Kingsbrae Garden in St. Andrews, N.B., and starting a fire.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Sunday shortly before 10:15 a.m., when officers with the New Brunswick RCMP responded to Kingsbrae Garden due to reports of a break-in.

A man was soon located and arrested while a fire inside the building was extinguished, according to police.

The Mounties say that Christopher Briand, 26, appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Monday and is facing charges of arson, break-in, theft, breach of probation and mischief.

He’s now been remanded into custody and is scheduled for a five-day psychiatric assessment.

He’ll return to Saint John Provincial Court on April 8, 2019.