New Brunswick SPCA asks for public’s help after finding grisly scene in Memracook

The New Brunswick SPCA is asking for the public’s help after finding a grisly scene involving dead animals in Memracook, N.B., on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the New Brunswick SPCA says its animal protection officers assisted RCMP in responding to a call of animals found dead at the side of Renaissance Extension Road.

The SPCA says that three Great Danes and two cats were found dead. The dogs were wrapped in tarps and the cats were in garbage bags.

All of the animals appeared to be in “poor body condition” and the dogs had very overgrown toenails. None of the animals had collars, tags or microchips.

The animals include:

An older male Great Dane, black with a white spot on its chest

A female Great Dane missing half of her tail, black with a grey face

A female Great Dane, fawn in colour with a very large tumour on her left side

A medium-haired black and white cat

A short-haired grey tabby cat with bad eye infections

New Brunswick SPCA says the carcasses of the five animals have been submitted for a post-mortem examination.

They’re now asking anyone with information on who may have owned the animals to come forward. The organization can be messaged on Facebook or contacted through their hotline at 1-877-722-1522.