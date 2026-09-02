Surrey Islamic centre targeted with hateful, threatening vandalism

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Police are investigating after a Surrey mosque was vandalized with hateful and threatening graffiti over the weekend, prompting condemnation from political leaders and renewed concerns about rising Islamophobia in Canada.

Members of the Fleetwood Islamic Centre arrived for early morning prayers on Saturday and discovered messages including “Get Out or Die” and “Islam is Trash” spray-painted on the building’s walls. Raw bacon was also left on a door handle and near windows.

“It was very concerning and scary,” said Asif Ali, general secretary of the Fleetwood Islamic Academy Society.

Ali said the incident has left members of the congregation worried about their safety.

“It does put us in concern. Now it has happened to us directly on our doorstep. It is very, very concerning,” he said, adding that there are fears the situation could escalate.

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Long-time congregant Kasim Amarni said the graffiti has shaken worshippers, particularly seniors.

“They were so upset,” Amarni said. “The senior people started being afraid to come here alone.”

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The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about threats and Islamophobic incidents targeting Muslim communities across Canada.

Steven Zhou, a spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the vandalism highlights the need for broader action.

“It’s a time for a national reckoning and a strategy to deal with this problem,” Zhou said.

In a statement, B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma condemned the vandalism.

“My heart goes out to the Fleetwood Islamic Academy Society and the Muslim community who woke up to this hate incident and threats of violence,” Sharma said. “Islamophobia has absolutely no place in our communities.”

B.C. Premier David Eby and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke also denounced the incident.

“There is no room in our city for Islamophobia or any kind of hate messaging, ever,” Locke said.

Police have released images of a suspect and a vehicle believed to be linked to the vandalism. Investigators say a man was captured on surveillance video in the area before the incident and may have been driving a small white four-door sedan.

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Authorities are working to determine whether the vandalism meets the threshold of a hate-motivated offence.

Ali said the mosque’s leadership remains committed to fostering a peaceful community.

“We all want to live together peacefully and in harmony,” he said.

The society says it is taking steps to increase security at the mosque.

RCMP continue to investigate and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.