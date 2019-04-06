Suspect sustains non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by RCMP officer in Eckville, Alta.

While responding to reports of a battery theft, an RCMP officer shot a suspect west of Red Deer on Saturday, police said.

A lone Mountie arrived at an Eckville, Alta., oil field site at 54 Avenue after reports of a stolen battery at about 8:15 a.m., where he found a male suspect asleep in a truck.

RCMP could not confirm if this was the suspect wanted in the theft case or an unrelated incident.

The officer could see a sledgehammer and a large canister of bear spray on the truck’s front seat, and put down a spike belt while awaiting backup.

A confrontation occurred between the man and the officer, ending when the member fired his gun, RCMP said.

EMS took the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was uninjured and RCMP said there was no concern for public safety.

Because it was an officer-involved shooting, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is conducting the investigation.